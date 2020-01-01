Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ricki Lake Buzzes Head, Reveals Struggle with Hair Loss and Depression

TMZ.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Ricki Lake's goal in 2020 and beyond is to be free and real -- starting with her hair, which has been a major source of pain in her life ... but she vows no more. The "Hairspray" star and former talk show host just revealed her new buzz-cut hairdo,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ricki Lake Shares Empowering Photo of Her Newly Shaved Head and Reflects on Her Struggle With Hair Loss

Ricki Lake shared photos of her newly shaved head via Instagram on Wednesday and opened up about how she's "been struggling with hair loss for most of my...
E! Online

Ricki Lake: US TV presenter reveals hair loss 'hell'

The US TV star posts photos of her new buzz cut after struggling with hair loss for almost 30 years.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.