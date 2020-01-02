|
Rising Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead at 21, Hip-Hop Community in Grief
|
|
Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Kehlani, who collaborated with the young artist on her track 'Jealous', as well as Wale and Bas are among those who are mourning the sudden passing of the budding artist.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
Lexii Alijai Dead - Rapper Dies at Age 21Lexii Alijai has sadly passed away at the young age of 21. The rapper – whose real name is Alexis Alijai Lynch – died on Wednesday (January 1), according to...
Just Jared
You Might Like
Tweets about this