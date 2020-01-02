Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rising Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead at 21, Hip-Hop Community in Grief

AceShowbiz Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Kehlani, who collaborated with the young artist on her track 'Jealous', as well as Wale and Bas are among those who are mourning the sudden passing of the budding artist.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lexii Alijai Dead - Rapper Dies at Age 21

Lexii Alijai has sadly passed away at the young age of 21. The rapper – whose real name is Alexis Alijai Lynch – died on Wednesday (January 1), according to...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.