Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ozzy Osbourne Not on Deathbed, Out and About With Sharon

TMZ.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Ozzy Osbourne is not waiting to die ... he's still living large and his wife says they've got huge plans on deck in the new year. We got the Black Sabbath frontman and Sharon Osbourne out on New Year's Day, filling up their Rolls-Royce at a gas…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years [Video]Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years, after doctors ordered the Black Sabbath rocker not to fly.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published

Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne Will Not Be Together On Christmas [Video]Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne Will Not Be Together On Christmas

Here's the story.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:17Published


Tweets about this

YassessLeves

Yassess Leves Ozzy Osbourne Not on Deathbed, Out and About With Sharon https://t.co/IJij5hzn6E 17 minutes ago

Agent99XXX

(((Melissa L))) Ozzy Osbourne Not on Deathbed, Out and About With Sharon https://t.co/TDABhmiyWH via @TMZ 20 minutes ago

People_TopFash

Celebrity TopFash Celebrity - People: No, Ozzy Osbourne is not on his ‘deathbed,'- https://t.co/EdBoeR3B5T #celebrity https://t.co/EHlMlv3JaN 30 minutes ago

RetweetTmz

ALL TMZ NEWS RT @TMZ: Ozzy Osbourne Not on Deathbed, Out and About With Sharon https://t.co/PVP2ajwBgZ 32 minutes ago

BestMckenzie239

John McKenzie Ozzy Osbourne Not on Deathbed, Out and About With Sharon - TMZ https://t.co/kIwPnpkz2d via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Ozzy Osbourne Not on Deathbed, Out and About With Sharon – TMZ https://t.co/NrAJQVtsbJ https://t.co/8uxbv4CxSo 2 hours ago

SeattleWashin

Seattle Washington Ozzy Osbourne Not on Deathbed, Out and About With Sharon - TMZ https://t.co/7CWM6dADtZ 2 hours ago

IowaCityIowaa

Iowa City Iowa * Ozzy Osbourne Not on Deathbed, Out and About With Sharon  TMZ * Kelly Osbourne sets record straight about father… https://t.co/Yh2C95rEpj 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.