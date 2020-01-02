Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Yankees' Domingo German Suspended 81 Games After Domestic Violence Probe

TMZ.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German was just hit with an 81-game suspension ... this after the MLB concluded its investigation into allegations he committed domestic violence. German was placed on administrative leave back in September after…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cook F** Kill Movie [Video]Cook F** Kill Movie

Cook F** Kill Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In her third feature film, “Cook, F**k, Kill”, Slovakian filmmaker Mira Fornay (“My Dog Killer”), is dealing with the challenging subject of..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Yankees' Domingo German gets half-season suspension under MLB domestic violence policy

German will miss 63 games in 2020 after being sidelined for the final 18 games in 2019
CBS Sports

Yankees' Domingo German suspended 81 games under MLB's domestic violenceÂ policy

German will miss the Yankees' next 63 games, since he already had missedÂ a total of 18 games after being placed on administrative leave in September.
Newsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LWOSAARON

Aaron Cornett RT @_DJ3K: MLB has suspended Domingo German for 81 games for violating MLBs domestic violence policy. The suspension is retroactive so he w… 38 seconds ago

PJThompson03

PJ Thompson RT @CBSNews: Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán suspended for 81 games after domestic violence investigation https://t.co/r8IO10rQib https://t.… 47 seconds ago

fj_newman

FJ Newman RT @TodayintheMLB: TOP STORY: Major League Baseball has suspended #Yankees starter Domingo German for 81 games for violating the league’s d… 6 minutes ago

TodayintheMLB

Today in MLB TOP STORY: Major League Baseball has suspended #Yankees starter Domingo German for 81 games for violating the leagu… https://t.co/Y22f6x3QdU 7 minutes ago

judy_trtcar5094

SPORTSLOVER "Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán suspended 81 games for violating MLB's domestic violence policy" https://t.co/wIdcVCrqyY 8 minutes ago

galacticbrewing

Christopher Howard RT @HannahRKeyser: Yankees RHP Domingo Germán suspended 81 games under MLB domestic violence policy, retroactive to September, will miss fi… 8 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán suspended for 81 games after domestic violence investigation https://t.co/r8IO10rQib https://t.co/SDpUjRqjby 9 minutes ago

Yankeesnut74

Paul Black RT @cushmanMLB: Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German is suspended 81 games of which he will serve the 63 remaining for domestic violence… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.