Yankees' Domingo German Suspended 81 Games After Domestic Violence Probe

Aaron Cornett RT @_DJ3K: MLB has suspended Domingo German for 81 games for violating MLBs domestic violence policy. The suspension is retroactive so he w… 38 seconds ago PJ Thompson RT @CBSNews: Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán suspended for 81 games after domestic violence investigation https://t.co/r8IO10rQib https://t.… 47 seconds ago FJ Newman RT @TodayintheMLB: TOP STORY: Major League Baseball has suspended #Yankees starter Domingo German for 81 games for violating the league’s d… 6 minutes ago Today in MLB TOP STORY: Major League Baseball has suspended #Yankees starter Domingo German for 81 games for violating the leagu… https://t.co/Y22f6x3QdU 7 minutes ago SPORTSLOVER "Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán suspended 81 games for violating MLB's domestic violence policy" https://t.co/wIdcVCrqyY 8 minutes ago Christopher Howard RT @HannahRKeyser: Yankees RHP Domingo Germán suspended 81 games under MLB domestic violence policy, retroactive to September, will miss fi… 8 minutes ago CBS News Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán suspended for 81 games after domestic violence investigation https://t.co/r8IO10rQib https://t.co/SDpUjRqjby 9 minutes ago Paul Black RT @cushmanMLB: Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German is suspended 81 games of which he will serve the 63 remaining for domestic violence… 16 minutes ago