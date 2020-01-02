Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Peter Weber Dishes on Hannah B’s Return on ‘The Bachelor’ Premiere, Plus: Did He Find Love?

Extra Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Peter Weber Teases ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24

Peter Weber Teases ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 01:20

 After falling in love and then getting his heart broken by “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown, pilot Peter Weber is boarding the flight for love as “The Bachelor”’s leading man for season 24. Weber and host Chris Harrison share what Bachelor Nation can expect from what is sure to be the most...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sneak Peek: Hannah Ann Steals Peter Three Times [Video]Sneak Peek: Hannah Ann Steals Peter Three Times

As the ladies fret about not getting enough time with Peter on Night One, Hannah Ann draws some ire for stealing Peter not once, but twice en route to getting her third bit of one-on-one time with him...

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:26Published

Sneak Peek: The Bachelor 2020 with Peter Weber [Video]Sneak Peek: The Bachelor 2020 with Peter Weber

After expressing his love to Bachelorette Hannah Brown and spending a memorable night in a windmill together, America was shocked and heartbroken as Peter Weber was sent home. Returning home from..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The Bachelor' premiere: Is Hannah Brown actually returning to the mansion?

Bachelor Nation, we have liftoff. Peter Weber's "turbulent" season of ABC's "The Bachelor" has begun, with Hannah Brown returning. But for how long?
USATODAY.com Also reported by •E! OnlineAceShowbiz

Here's Why Hannah Brown Returned For Peter Weber's Season of 'The Bachelor'

Hannah Brown made her return for Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor but not for the reason you’d expect! After appearing in promos for the new season, it...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.