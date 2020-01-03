Aaliyah's Ex Damon Dash Dubs Her 'Sacrificial Lamb' in Drama Over R. Kelly Marriage

8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Damon Dash Says Aaliyah Wanted to Keep R. Kelly Away After Annulment 01:19 Damon Dash Says Aaliyah Wanted to Keep R. Kelly Away After Annulment. Dash's interview is part of Lifetime's new documentary, 'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.'. Keep him the f--- away from me. That's all she wanted. , Damon Dash, via 'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning'. Aaliyah...