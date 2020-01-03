Global  

Acrobat's Scary New Year's Eve Fall During Revivalists Concert Captured on Video

TMZ.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
An acrobat took a very nasty tumble during a New Year's Eve bash in New Orleans ... and only TMZ has video of the dancer falling several feet into a huge mass of revelers. Check out this scary footage from the NYE show at the Fillmore New Orleans…
News video: Video: Chance for flurries on cloudy, chilly New Year's Eve

Video: Chance for flurries on cloudy, chilly New Year's Eve 02:48

 We'll have a sunny and milder start to 2020 before another storm system moves in.

BPD: Teen fires 35+ rounds on New Year's Eve [Video]BPD: Teen fires 35+ rounds on New Year's Eve

A teenager is behind bars after he allegedly fired off more than three dozen gun shots on New Year's Eve.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

New Year's Eve murders in Baltimore Highlands [Video]New Year's Eve murders in Baltimore Highlands

Raised voices outside her home in Baltimore Highlands awoke Karen Evans on New Year's Eve, but what she assumed was a fight soon erupted in gunfire.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Sonam-Anand kiss 2019 goodbye

Today, on New Year’s Eve, Sonam took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang video of herself with her darling husband Anand. In the video, the adorable...
IndiaTimes

How to Stream Fox’s ‘New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey’

If you’re not in the mood for the standard New Year’s Eve fare of Ryan Seacrest on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” or Anderson Cooper on CNN,...
The Wrap Also reported by •SOHHSeattle TimesBusiness Wire

Tweets about this

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Acrobat’s Scary New Year’s Eve Fall During Revivalists Concert Captured on Video https://t.co/hsjbHIVevg 5 minutes ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Acrobat's Scary New Year's Eve Fall During Revivalists Concert Captured on Video https://t.co/ZkvySvooNb via @TMZ 7 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Acrobat's Scary New Year's Eve Fall During Revivalists Concert Captured on Video https://t.co/I1IwCN8YVc https://t.co/PBCs0JE44U 18 minutes ago

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz Acrobat's Scary New Year's Eve Fall During Revivalists Concert Captured on Video - https://t.co/2WInfEBJxX #starbuzz 29 minutes ago

NewsFeedMix

News Feed Mix Acrobat’s Scary New Year’s Eve Fall During Revivalists Concert Captured on Video https://t.co/VRjMyXeqzf https://t.co/8vSs0GGcVX 40 minutes ago

harryhoodgotme

mental health should be a priority RT @TMZ: Acrobat's Scary New Year's Eve Fall During Revivalists Concert Captured on Video https://t.co/7FPWQfvYsQ 46 minutes ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Acrobat's Scary New Year's Eve Fall During Revivalists Concert Captured on Video - https://t.co/kxVlxas9aC 47 minutes ago

AttrRadio

ATTR RADIO Acrobat's Scary New Year's Eve Fall During Revivalists Concert Captured on Video https://t.co/5GQjJIA8hD 48 minutes ago

