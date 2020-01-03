Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

R. Kelly's Ex Claims She Was Forced Into Suicide Pact, Accuser Suffers Physical Attack From Fans

AceShowbiz Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Jerhonda Pace says in new documentary 'Surviving *R. Kelly* Part II' that she was supposed to take her own life if the 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer was ever arrested or harmed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz R. Kelly's Ex Claims She Was Forced Into Suicide Pact, Accuser Suffers Physical Attack From Fans… https://t.co/JU9Uo5KY2I 39 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/fw7vSAglJy New decade, new disturbing accusations against R. Kelly. In the second installment of Surv… https://t.co/TvpvqTTSRa 11 hours ago

tvt_news

TVT News R. Kelly Accuser Claims She Was Forced Into SUICIDE PACT: ‘I Was Really Ready To Take My Own Life’… https://t.co/xiVZupShkk 11 hours ago

Celebrity_UKnws

CelebrityUK R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Jerhonda Pace claims singer forced her into suicide pact #Celebrity https://t.co/GCL6JKYcDO https://t.co/EouQAagTFo 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.