Charlotte Crosby announces appearance in Australian I’m A Celebrity after being banned from UK version

Now Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
*Charlotte Crosby has announced exciting news.*

Credit: Getty

The former Geordie Shore star has revealed that she will be taking part in the Australian version of I’m A …Continue reading »

The post Charlotte Crosby announces appearance in Australian I’m A Celebrity after being banned from UK version appeared first on CelebsNow.
 Charlotte Crosby has confirmed she will appear in the Australian version of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', and joked she no longer has to Photoshop her head onto the "English line-up".

