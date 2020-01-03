Global  

LaMelo Ball Donating 1 Month's Salary To Help Australia Wildfire Victims

TMZ.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
"My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out." LaMelo Ball is reaching into his pockets to aid Australia wildfire victims ... pledging to donate one month of his National Basketball League salary to people in…
Recent related news from verified sources

LaMelo Ball, other athletes, aid Australian wildfire victims

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top American NBA prospect LeMelo Ball says he will donate some of the salary he receives from the National Basketball League’s...
Seattle Times

Nick Kyrgios joined by ATP Cup, NBA prospect LaMelo Ball in fight against Australian wildfires

Top American NBA prospect LaMelo Ball says he will donate some of the salary he receives from the National Basketball League's Illawarra Hawks to victims of the...
CBC.ca

Tweets about this

jtravelpreneur

Jen Travelpreneur LaMelo Ball Donating Month's NBL Salary to Australian Wildfire Relief https://t.co/lMHJQvBwCQ 2 hours ago

AbnerAndCo

Abner & Co. RT @TMZ: LaMelo Ball Donating 1 Month's Salary To Help Australia Wildfire Victims https://t.co/HYU1Pt6U0y 4 hours ago

rat_moment

E m m a ;-; RT @CNN: LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of NBA guard Lonzo Ball, is donating one month of his salary as a player in Australia's professio… 7 hours ago

geneinthehood

eazy-e LaMelo Ball donating month’s NBL salary to Australian Wildfire Relief. 14 hours ago

