Michael Jackson's Accusers Given Green Light to Sue for Sexual Abuse

TMZ.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The 2 men who were featured in "Leaving Neverland" who accused Michael Jackson of molesting them as children have just won a huge legal victory ... because a California appeals court has just given them the right to sue for sexual abuse. A trial…
Former executive with Boy Scouts of America arrested for sexual conduct with children

57-year-old Michael Meyers of the Town of Boston is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with two juvenile victims on dates ranging from 2015 to 2019.

Michael Jackson accusers driven off social media

The two men who accused Michael Jackson of s*xually abusing them as children in the documentary Leaving Neverland have stopped using social media, according to its director.

Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Jackson Accusers' Lawsuits Revived by California Appeals Court

As had been expected, a California appeals court on Friday (Jan. 3) restored two lawsuits accusing Michael Jackson of child sexual abuse, after...
Michael Jackson accusers win OK to take their abuse allegations to civil trial

Abuse allegations against the late Michael Jackson could end up before a jury soon after two accusers' civil suits were sent back for trial by an appeals...
AnitaWatson578

TERFy McDermott RT @danreed1000: Michael Jackson's Accusers Given Green Light to Sue for Sexual Abuse https://t.co/pxscWu5Kg1 2 minutes ago

GrandForksNorth

GrandForksNorthDakot * Leaving Neverland: Court rules accusers can sue Michael Jackson companies  BBC News * Michael Jackson's Accusers… https://t.co/nXcgJN6dEb 7 minutes ago

SiouxCityIow

Sioux City Iowa * Leaving Neverland: Court rules accusers can sue Michael Jackson companies  BBC News * Michael Jackson's Accusers… https://t.co/aC9yz2xW9A 28 minutes ago

SOS12017

[email protected] #ETTD RT @TMZ: Michael Jackson's Accusers Given Green Light to Sue for Sexual Abuse https://t.co/gdduUnM91O 1 hour ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #MusicTv Michael Jackson’s accusers have been given the right to sue for sexual abuse – Music News https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #MusicTv Michael Jackson’s accusers have been given the right to sue for sexual abuse – Music News https://t.co/Lq96f1Ftxg 1 hour ago

NiMadeArini

Ni Made Arini Michael Jackson's Accusers Given Green Light to Sue for Sexual Abuse https://t.co/ExeqG8ec5B https://t.co/hKaxXg7g8i 1 hour ago

RiskAlert

Caroline RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Two men featured in a 2019 documentary alleging sexual abuse by Michael Jackson have been given the go-ahead to pursue c… 2 hours ago

