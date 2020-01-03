Global  

Bhad Bhabie Puts Adrien Broner On Blast for Hollering at 16-Year-Old

TMZ.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
This is bad. Bhad Bhabie -- AKA Danielle Bregoli -- is publicly shaming boxing star Adrien Broner for trying to slide into her DMs. She's 16 years old. He's 30. Not a great look. Bregoli posted a screenshot showing an Instagram notification from…
Adrien Broner Responds to Backlash for Sliding Into Underage Bhad Bhabie's DM, His Ex Trolls Him

The 16-year-old rapper exposed the 30-year-old professional boxer by sharing on Instagram a screenshot of a direct message from him that read, 'Text me crazy...
AceShowbiz


