Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

DaBaby Sexually Abused as Child, 'R-Kelly'd' at 5 Years Old

AceShowbiz Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The 'Kirk' star opens up in a podcast interview that he suffered sexual abuse at the hand of an older woman while hanging out with his brothers and their friends.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Unsealed External PBS Report [Video]Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Unsealed External PBS Report

Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Unsealed External PBS Report. He was accused of wide range of misconduct from inappropriate sexual comments and touching, to verbal abuse and sexual..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Aaron Hernandez Documentary 'Killing Fields' Uncovers Shocking New Revelations: ‘I Got Four Bodies’ [Video]Aaron Hernandez Documentary 'Killing Fields' Uncovers Shocking New Revelations: ‘I Got Four Bodies’

Aaron Hernandez’s life was on the upswing. At 20 years old, the athlete, who grew up in the working-class neighborhood of Bristol, Connecticut, was drafted by the New England Patriots. He became the..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hundreds of accused clergy left off church's sex abuse lists

​​Victims advocates had long criticized the Roman Catholic Church for not making public the names of credibly accused priests. Despite the dioceses' release...
IndiaTimes

N Carolina diocese publishes list of credibly accused clergy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Catholic diocese in North Carolina on Monday published a list of 14 clergy who it says have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HhtNofficial

HHTNofficial DaBaby Sexually Abused As Child, ‘R-Kelly’d’ At 5 Years Old https://t.co/tYcv17tZmo https://t.co/iPfFZKjH02 6 hours ago

Official_HHTN_

Official_HHTN_ DaBaby Sexually Abused As Child, ‘R-Kelly’d’ At 5 Years Old https://t.co/yqDoPGYN7R https://t.co/u76QlXgspN 6 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz DaBaby Sexually Abused as Child, 'R-Kelly'd' at 5 Years Old https://t.co/bw3vltfXnp https://t.co/1yTNv924qD 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.