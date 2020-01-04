Global  

Nikki Bella Engaged to Her 'DWTS' Partner Artem Chigvintsev

AceShowbiz Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
After a year of dating, the former wrestling star is taking her relationship with the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer to the next level as she says to his proposal.
Nikki Bella wants kids 'in the future' [Video]Nikki Bella wants kids 'in the future'

Nikki Bella wants to be a mother "in the future", but has taken steps to freeze her eggs as she isn't sure "how soon" she wants to start her family.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published

Nikki Bella Is Learning Russian [Video]Nikki Bella Is Learning Russian

Getting knowledge from Artem Chigvintsev's parents.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:14Published


Nikki Bella reveals she's engaged to former 'DWTS' partner Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella revealed on Instagram that she's been engaged to professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev for several months.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comE! Online

Celebrate Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Engagement By Taking a Look at Their Sweetest Pics!

Congratulations, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev! As E! readers surely saw, the Total Bellas star and the Dancing With the Stars veteran recently confirmed...
E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

QuadeersultanM

mir quadeer Nikki Bella reveals she's engaged to former 'DWTS' partner Artem Chigvintsev https://t.co/FEs9UihH7U via @usatoday #Nikki Bella 57 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla PHOTOS: #NikkiBella and #ArtemChigvintsev are engaged; wrestler reveals proposal took place in November… https://t.co/uUk4CC8SkA 1 hour ago

nuna_24

Jaclyn Castillo RT @theknot: WWE Star Nikki Bella Is Engaged to 'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev https://t.co/ko3Ravuydq 1 hour ago

kelseyrodrigu10

kelsey Bella💋 RT @ETCanada: #TotalDivas star @NiaJaxWWE among those congratulating #NikkiBella and @artemchigvintse on their engagement https://t.co/9Rkv… 2 hours ago

I_News_N

News MiM Nikki Bella unearths she's engaged to former 'DWTS' companion Artem ... #News #Breaking_News #Breaking #Latest... https://t.co/6NDlkKDTCM 2 hours ago

PaulBacon30

Paul Bacon #NikkiBella reveals she's engaged to former #DWTS partner @ArtemChigvintse https://t.co/TpmPDZXlK5 via @usatoday 2 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #TotalDivas star @NiaJaxWWE among those congratulating #NikkiBella and @artemchigvintse on their engagement https://t.co/9RkvhrnmlL 2 hours ago

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK WWE’s Nikki Bella is starting off the new year engaged to her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvinstev. The… https://t.co/NefZxGdt1L 2 hours ago

