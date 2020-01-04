Global  

Adrien Broner Responds to Backlash for Sliding Into Underage Bhad Bhabie's DM, His Ex Trolls Him

AceShowbiz Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The 16-year-old rapper exposed the 30-year-old professional boxer by sharing on Instagram a screenshot of a direct message from him that read, 'Text me crazy girl.'
