Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

William Shatner Plays Santa For LAPD With Surprise Christmas Feast

TMZ.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
William Shatner pulled a Christmas surprise out of his stocking for some hungry cops stuck working on Xmas ... filling their bellies with a tasty holiday spread. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the 'Star Trek' legend paid a visit to his local…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Devoted son builds his Christmas-obsessed mother a SLEIGH just two weeks before she passed away [Video]Devoted son builds his Christmas-obsessed mother a SLEIGH just two weeks before she passed away

A devoted son built his Christmas-obsessed mother a SLEIGH just two weeks before she passed away. Jeffrey Michaels, 51, constructed the massive carriage in secret as a surprise for his 80-year-old..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published


Tweets about this

gossipfeed

Gossipfeed William Shatner Plays Santa For LAPD With Surprise Christmas Feast https://t.co/UwSxwinszk 3 minutes ago

CelebrityZones

Celebrity Zones William Shatner Plays Santa For LAPD With Surprise Christmas Feast https://t.co/DCtWgQbR1c 9 minutes ago

JenifferLovers

Jeniffer Lopez William Shatner Plays Santa For LAPD With Surprise Christmas Feast https://t.co/yVQaSWIJya 36 minutes ago

yolvillalo

Yolanda Villarreal L William Shatner Plays Santa For LAPD With Surprise Christmas Feast https://t.co/vhDBkrYg4L 39 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y William Shatner Plays Santa For LAPD With Surprise Christmas Feast https://t.co/H0IlLCHnr3 https://t.co/LhxXNw00EF 50 minutes ago

iamnegbedion

Xanthoph!le💛 RT @TMZ: William Shatner Plays Santa For LAPD With Surprise Christmas Feast https://t.co/ajOPmlk0Qi 1 hour ago

CostaBlancaInfo

Costa Blanca Info William Shatner Plays Santa For LAPD With Surprise Christmas Feast - TMZ https://t.co/xaPl4gE3RV 1 hour ago

AttrRadio

ATTR RADIO William Shatner Plays Santa For LAPD With Surprise Christmas Feast https://t.co/1FvV1IsuPy 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.