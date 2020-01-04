Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein Defense Strategy -- Accusers Didn't Break Contact with Me

TMZ.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein will go on trial next week for sexual assault, and as fierce as the prosecutor has been ... Weinstein's lawyers have their counterattack planned. Weinstein's lead attorney, Donna Rotunno, tells TMZ, the defense will attempt to pick…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Being Sued by Former Model for Sexual Assault | THR News [Video]Harvey Weinstein Being Sued by Former Model for Sexual Assault | THR News

Harvey Weinstein Being Sued by Former Model for Sexual Assault | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

New Civil Lawsuit Alleges Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted A 16-year-old [Video]New Civil Lawsuit Alleges Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted A 16-year-old

A new civil lawsuit filed Thursday against Harvey Weinstein alleges he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 2002. The complaint was filed on behalf of Kaja Sokola in New York State Supreme..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

More charges against Harvey Weinstein possible

Prosecutors in Los Angeles reportedly are reviewing eight claims of sexual misconduct against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. According to...
CBS News Also reported by •bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.