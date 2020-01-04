Global  

Sean Stewart Says He and Dad Rod Will Be Exonerated in Criminal Battery Case

TMZ.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Sean Stewart is not worried about his arrest New Year's Eve -- along with the arrest of his dad, Rod Stewart -- because he says the guy they allegedly attacked was the instigator. We got Sean Friday night leaving SHU restaurant in L.A. ... and he…
Recent related videos from verified sources

Rod Stewart comments on UK election at concert [Video]Rod Stewart comments on UK election at concert

Rod Stewart commented on the UK election at a concert in Birmingham on Friday. The singer said that neither Conservative leader Boris Johnson nor Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were great leaders,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published

One-on-one with Rod Stewart [Video]One-on-one with Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart talks about how he has kept singing all these years.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rod Stewart and son Sean arrested over 'assaulting children's party worker'

Rod Stewart and son Sean arrested over 'assaulting children's party worker'Music legend Stewart has been charged with criminal battery after an altercation at a Florida resort in which it is claimed he "threw a punch"
Tamworth Herald

Rod, Sean Stewart Charged with Criminal Battery

Rod Stewart started out 2020 as a criminal defendant, because we've learned he's been charged with criminal battery over a New Year's Eve incident at a swanky...
TMZ.com


