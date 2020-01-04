Global  

Director Terry Gilliam Criticizes #MeToo, Tired of White Men Taking Blame

TMZ.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Terry Gilliam let it rip in a no-holds-barred interview in which he BLASTS #MeToo, defends white men "taking blame" ... and misidentified his gender and race in jest. The director, writer and former member of the Monty Python comedy team recently…
Terry Gilliam: 'I'm tired of white men being blamed for everything wrong with the world'

After two decades of trying, the director and former Monty Python member has finally managed to make 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'. But he'd rather talk to...
Independent

Monty Python star Terry Gilliam claims he’s a ‘black lesbian in transition’ in feeble attempt to defend white male privilege

Monty Python star Terry Gilliam has announced that he is a “black lesbian in transition” in a feeble attempt to prove that white men are the real victims....
PinkNews

