Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Olly Murs Says Finding Love Is Much Easier when He Leaves Social Media

AceShowbiz Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
In a TV interview, the 'Dance With Me Tonight' singer claims taking a break from social media helped him connect with his bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hath No Fury? Woman Ordered To Pay $200K For Dissing Her Ex [Video]Hath No Fury? Woman Ordered To Pay $200K For Dissing Her Ex

Newser reports a Vancouver woman owes her ex-boyfriend $200,000 after defaming him. A judge called Noelle Halcrow's actions a "relentless" and "malicious" social-media campaign. Halcrow had posted over..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Traps found near Red Rock causing social media stir [Video]Traps found near Red Rock causing social media stir

Traps found near Red Rock Canyon are making a stir on social media, pet owners are worried about their pets getting hurt. Jeremy Chen reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Olly says finding love easier when off social media

London, Jan 5 (IANS) British singer Olly Murs has credited his decision to take a break from social media with helping him find love.
Sify

OMG! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share same set of footwear!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela in 2012, and tied the knot in November...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Olly Murs Says Finding Love Is Much Easier when He Leaves Social Media https://t.co/RNUe0niWP3 https://t.co/B1a4lgreJZ 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.