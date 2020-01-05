Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ravens' Mark Ingram Beat to the Punch In Race for 'Big Truss' Trademark

TMZ.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
It's become the battle cry for the Baltimore Ravens -- "BIG TRUSS!!!" -- and someone has already filed for the trademark ... but it wasn't Mark Ingram! Remember, it was the Ravens star running back who brought the phrase to prominence following a…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ravens’ Mark Ingram Reaches 1,000 Rushing Yards For Third Time In NFL Career [Video]Ravens’ Mark Ingram Reaches 1,000 Rushing Yards For Third Time In NFL Career

Ravens running back Mark Ingram II hit 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in his NFL career Sunday against the Browns.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:28Published

Lamar Jackson Didn't Know He Had Broken Michael Vick's Record Until Mark Ingram Told Him [Video]Lamar Jackson Didn't Know He Had Broken Michael Vick's Record Until Mark Ingram Told Him

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Jets 42-21 Thursday night. Jackson ran for 86 yards, breaking Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season. After..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Tweets about this

ipmallipnews

ipmallipnews Ravens' Mark Ingram Beat to the Punch In Race for 'Big Truss' Trademark - TMZ (0 visits) https://t.co/vUxA201Wt4 https://t.co/bNrCK0lrof 3 minutes ago

DistinctToday

Distinct Today Ravens’ Mark Ingram Beat to the Punch In Race for ‘Big Truss’ Trademark https://t.co/pqJDABt5Fi https://t.co/8tKdi0ttjn 25 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Ravens' Mark Ingram Beat to the Punch In Race for 'Big Truss' Trademark https://t.co/lfbZ9IviLt https://t.co/CyR0CNKZPF 32 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Ravens' Mark Ingram Beat to the Punch In Race for 'Big Truss' Trademark - National Football League News -… https://t.co/KZTu6rZZDU 36 minutes ago

EpicNewsWorld

EpicNews Ravens’ Mark Ingram Beat to the Punch In Race for ‘Big Truss’ Trademark https://t.co/YUthfuOLXB https://t.co/5wLKoH9ZYS 37 minutes ago

patesalo_e

patesalo Ravens' Mark Ingram Beat to the Punch In Race for 'Big Truss' Trademark - TMZ https://t.co/gfZqD6cmlx 41 minutes ago

TiaJone46870221

Tia Jones 🎂 RT @TMZ: Ravens' Mark Ingram Beat to the Punch In Race for 'Big Truss' Trademark https://t.co/cR5II68iGE 44 minutes ago

AttrRadio

ATTR RADIO Ravens' Mark Ingram Beat to the Punch In Race for 'Big Truss' Trademark https://t.co/Fd42Q69fRv 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.