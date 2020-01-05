Global  

Gene Simmons Defends Putting Ice In His Cereal, Shows How It's Done

TMZ.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Gene Simmons doesn't understand why the Internet can't stop talking about his preference for ice cubes in cereal ... he says folks should be worried about more pressing issues, like Vladimir Putin!!! We got the KISS rocker heading into Beverly Glen…
News video: Internet Can't Handle Gene Simmons' Adding Ice To His Cereal Mix

Internet Can't Handle Gene Simmons' Adding Ice To His Cereal Mix 00:30

 Gene Simmons' latest tweet is sparking some strong reactions.

