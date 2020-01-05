Global  

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Home 'Under Threat' Amid Australian Bushfire Crisis

AceShowbiz Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The 'Big Little Lies' actress and her country singer husband have donated $500K to help the victims and those affected by the devastating bushfire in Australia.
News video: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia 00:32

 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. According to CNN, the hollywood star and country singer donated to the Rural Fire Services. Kidman posted a photo of links and information on her Instagram of places where people can donate. Other...

Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues [Video]Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the bushfires..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues [Video]Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the bushfires..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published


Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Donate to Australian Fire Relief After Their Home "Is Under Threat"

It may be Golden Globes weekend, but Nicole Kidman, unfortunately, has other things to worry about. The Australian-American actress took to Instagram on...
E! Online

Australian PM postpones scheduled visit to India amid bushfire crisis

Canberra [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has postponed his scheduled visit to India and Japan amid the ongoing bushfire crisis...
Sify Also reported by •France 24Reuters

xhertx

XiXi Davey RT @TND: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman donate $500,000 to Australian wildfire relief https://t.co/4lJuKec3EJ 21 seconds ago

jantxdd

Jan Marie Goode RT @people: Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Donate $500,000 to Australian Fire Relief as Their House 'Is Under Threat' https://t.co/FmTh5PHGnK 48 seconds ago

lroc1501

WeNeedACarbonTax2020 and Stop Eating Chicken & Egg RT @Peter_Fox59: With generous donations from Pink, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Hugh Jackman, among others, our gov'ts must… 1 minute ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban pledge $500,000 https://t.co/y6yrD4u3pS https://t.co/vKZTeKaKF4 2 minutes ago

abc3340

ABC 33/40 News Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman donate $500K to Australian wildfire relief https://t.co/GqK9hU4muC 3 minutes ago

CaritaSiren

Carita & Sirén #Peace Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Donate to Australian Fire Relief After Their Home "Is Under Threat" https://t.co/FFKKg2XogM 4 minutes ago

I_Am_NeJi

ᓲOpemipoᓳ Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Pledge $500,000 To Australian Wildfire Relief - msnNOW https://t.co/gMYKo6Hwkx 5 minutes ago

JohnSca89427985

John Scarlett RT @TMZ: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Donate $500k to Fight Australian Wildfires https://t.co/uZZvMCUVeY 6 minutes ago

