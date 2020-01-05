Global  

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Donate $500k to Fight Australian Wildfires

TMZ.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have dug deep into their pockets to help in what seems like an impossible battle to fight the devastating wildfires in their country, and they have a very personal stake in all of this. The donation will help the Rural…
News video: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia 00:32

 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. According to CNN, the hollywood star and country singer donated to the Rural Fire Services. Kidman posted a photo of links and information on her Instagram of places where people can donate. Other...

Good On Ya': Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Donated $500,000 To Australia's Fire Service [Video]Good On Ya': Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Donated $500,000 To Australia's Fire Service

Actress Nicole Kidman and singer-songwriter Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to the Australian fire service.

Good On Ya': Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Donated $500,000 To Australia's Fire Service [Video]Good On Ya': Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Donated $500,000 To Australia's Fire Service

Actress Nicole Kidman and singer-songwriter Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to the Australian fire service. According to Business Insider, the married couple's gesture is an effort to help with..

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Wrap Up Their Holidays in Sydney!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban just wrapped up their holiday stay in Sydney! The couple celebrated Christmas in their native Australia, where they spent time with...
Nicole Kidman, Pink donate to bushfire effort as fundraiser surpasses $22 million

About $10,000 is being donated every minute to a bushfire fundraiser set up by comedian Celeste Barber.
