Jason Garrett Officially Fired By Dallas Cowboys After 10 Seasons

TMZ.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
It's finally officially over for Jason Garrett in Dallas ... the Cowboys have finally fired the head coach in a move EVERYONE saw coming from a mile away. There were rumblings about Garrett's termination for weeks -- especially after the Cowboys…
News video: No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

The Watch & Wait For Decision On Jason Garrett's Future Continues At The Star [Video]The Watch & Wait For Decision On Jason Garrett's Future Continues At The Star

The watch and wait for a decision on Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett's future continues at The Star in Frisco Monday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:51Published

Cowboy Santa Has 'Gifts Ideas' For Dallas Cowboys [Video]Cowboy Santa Has 'Gifts Ideas' For Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday is causing a Blue Christmas for many Cowboys fans this year. Bill Jones and Desmond Purnell are doing their part to raise the spirits of the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jason Garrett causes Dallas Cowboys confusion among players after 'weird' interviews

Jason Garrett causes Dallas Cowboys confusion among players after 'weird' interviewsJason Garrett looks set to be released as head coach from the Dallas Cowboys after they ended the season 8-8 and out of the postseason
Daily Star

4 potential new Cowboys coaches now that Jason Garrett has been fired

The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with coach Jason Garrett. Now that he's out of the picture, here are 4 potential replacements for Jerry Jones.
FOX Sports Also reported by •ESPNReutersUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comDaily Star

Tweets about this

Sheena_Marie3

Sheena Quick RT @RapSheet: The #Cowboys have officially fired coach Jason Garrett, and Garrett has allowed them to do so, source confirms. Obvious but n… 4 seconds ago

CNRandyR

Randy Roberts So has Jason Garrett been officially fired, officially? 7 seconds ago

jay_killa28

Taco Toni RT @NFL_Memes: BREAKING: The Dallas Cowboys have finally fired Jason Garrett. RIP Clapper! https://t.co/G4O7Dgnutd 8 seconds ago

JaydrienRamos

Jaydrien RT @SamuelBrownRBT: Cowboys fans after seeing Jason Garrett was officially fired https://t.co/pk05T2Uz6S 11 seconds ago

hildadelreyy

Hilda Del Rey RT @Complex: The Dallas Cowboys have officially fired head coach Jason Garrett (via @JayGlazer). More: https://t.co/MFjCsGPNkJ https://t.… 14 seconds ago

felipelara75

nodrugsnextdoor RT @NOTSportsCenter: Cowboys fans, after learning the team has officially fired Jason Garrett https://t.co/30twDDL7VS 23 seconds ago

Luxarazzi1

Luxarazzi RT @TMZ: Jason Garrett Officially Fired By Dallas Cowboys After 10 Seasons https://t.co/QsmqDygkYP 42 seconds ago

