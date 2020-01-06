Global  

Michelle Williams Opts to Hide Baby Bump on Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2020

AceShowbiz Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Amid report suggesting she is engaged and pregnant with Thomas Kail's child, the 'Venom' beauty makes a red carpet debut as a couple with the 'Fosse/Verdon' director.
News video: Michelle Williams keeps baby bump under wraps at Golden Globes

 Actress Michelle Williams kept any hint of a baby bump under wraps on Sunday as she and her reported new fiance Thomas Kail made their made her red carpet debut as a couple at the Golden Globe Awards.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Stars turn out for Golden Globe awards [Video]Stars turn out for Golden Globe awards

The stars have turned out in Hollywood for the Golden Globe awards. The night, honouring performances in TV and film, kicks off Hollywood's awards season, and marks a red letter day in fashion as well.

Recent related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix suits up for red carpet of Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix looked suave in a black suit as he arrived on the red carpet of the glitzy Golden Globes 2020.
Sify

Priyanka Chopra raises glamour quotient at red carpet of Golden Globes 2020

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra along with husband and pop-singer Nick Jonas raised the glamour quotient at the red carpet of the 77th...
Sify

