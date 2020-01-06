Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nicole Scherzinger makes red carpet debut with Thom Evans at the Golden Globes

Now Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
*Hot couple alert!*

After months of speculation, Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans appear to have finally confirmed their romance – in a BIG …Continue reading »

The post Nicole Scherzinger makes red carpet debut with Thom Evans at the Golden Globes appeared first on CelebsNow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Nicole Scherzinger goes red carpet official with Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger goes red carpet official with Thom Evans 00:31

 Nicole Scherzinger made her red carpet debut with Thom Evans at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (05.01.20).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attend Golden Globes together [Video]Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attend Golden Globes together

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson went public with their new romance by hitting the red carpet together at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicole Kidman cries on red carpet ahead of Golden Globes over Australia wildfires: report

Nicole Kidman was spotted crying as she kicked off Golden Globes festivities in California on Saturday due to the deadly wildfires in Australia, according to a...
FOXNews.com

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson make red carpet debut at Golden Globes


ContactMusic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.