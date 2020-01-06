Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ricky Gervais, Ellen and Parasite’s win at the 2020 Golden Globes

Lainey Gossip Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Were you yelling at your TV or your tablet when Ricky Gervais was making all those jokes about Cats because they didn’t cut away from him to show anyone in the audience?! Because they definitely cut to Leonardo DiCaprio when he talked about his film being so long that by the time it was over, Leo’s ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ricky Gervais 'didn't mean to upset Tim Allen' at the 2011 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais 'didn't mean to upset Tim Allen' at the 2011 Golden Globes 00:44

 Ricky Gervais has shared that he regrets poking fun at Tim Allen at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards, because the Toy Story star took the joke the wrong way.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brits clear up at the Golden Globes [Video]Brits clear up at the Golden Globes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the British stars who were honoured at the Golden Globes, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John. The Fleabag creator and star won..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

The most shocking lines from Ricky Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes monologue [Video]The most shocking lines from Ricky Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes monologue

They gasped. They sighed. They laughed out loud 😂 — Here's the best from host Ricky Gervais' opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards 🎬🏆

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jonathan Pryce Doesn’t Seem Amused by Ricky Gervais’ ‘Two Popes’ Joke at Golden Globes 2020

Ricky Gervais made plenty of jokes at Hollywood’s expense at the 2020 Golden Globes – although not everyone necessarily seemed to be laughing. At a point...
Just Jared Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesE! Online

Brad Pitt's 'Titanic' reference, the joke too much for Ricky Gervais and more Golden Globes moments you missed

The Golden Globes offered plenty of moments that people will be talking about, including Brad Pitt's 'Titanic' joke. Here's what you need to know.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.