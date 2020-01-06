Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kate Garraway and Eamonn Holmes are struggling to clear out their closets as Spring cleaning comes early

Now Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
*Kate Garraway has revealed she's struggling to part with her unworn clothes - and she's not the only one.*

The Morning TV presenters are just like us when it comes to deciding what garments to part with.

The post Kate Garraway and Eamonn Holmes are struggling to clear out their closets as Spring cleaning comes early appeared first on CelebsNow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hellomag

HELLO! Kate Garraway reveals struggles with New Year clear out at home – and Eamonn Holmes can relate https://t.co/p924wxoWcY 4 days ago

celebsnow

CelebsNow Kate Garraway and Eamonn Holmes are struggling to clear out their closets as Spring cleaning comes early… https://t.co/KXaSVGpXlg 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.