Ricky Gervais stirs up Hollywood AGM in fifth season finale

Anorak Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Ricky Gervais stirs up Hollywood AGM in fifth season finaleFor the fifth time, the big Hollywood AGM for TV types was hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais. Like all telly, the Golden Globes sticks with the familiar until even the most slack-jawed viewers can stand no more. But Gervais did his best to wake up the telegenic, well-powdered audience by telling them to get a grip and stop harping on about woke stuff.

“You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” said Gervais from the podium. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, thank your god, and fuck off.”



Ricky Gervais kicks off The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/ZSdqiWMudx

— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Ricky Gervais Does The Golden Globes Seasons 1-5 is not yet available as a box set.
News video: Ricky Gervais mocks Golden Globes audience in opening monologue

Ricky Gervais mocks Golden Globes audience in opening monologue 00:53

 Ricky Gervais pledged to "go out with a bang" as he mocked the star-studded audience at the Golden Globe Awards, which he hosted for a fifth time on Sunday (05.01.20).

