Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Jeopardy' Champs Ken Jennings & Brad Rutter Say Trebek's Irreplaceable

TMZ.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Two 'Jeopardy' champs hit a daily double of sorts by giving the exact same answer to the question of who could replace Alex Trebek ... and they're both probably right. Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter were in midtown Manhattan Monday, where they seemed…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time — Contestants discuss tournament

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time — Contestants discuss tournament 01:59

 This week, the three best players in &quot;Jeopardy!&quot; history go head-to-head for the title of greatest player of all time. We sat down with James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter to pick their brains. Watch the tournament on Denver7 Tues., Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. MT.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis [Video]Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis. The 'Jeopardy!' host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer. We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Ken Jennings & Brad Rutter Chat About 'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time' [Video]Ken Jennings & Brad Rutter Chat About "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time"

"JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" is an epic television event that brings together the three highest money winners in the long-running game show’s history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 30:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' Tournament Kicks Off Tonight - Here's How To Watch!

The Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament begins TONIGHT and JustJared.com has all the details on the three champs and how you can watch. James...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.com

‘Jeopardy’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

The Super Bowl is weeks away, but for “Jeopardy” addicts the big game is here: All-time top money winners Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer are...
SFGate Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Leija214

DAVID LEIJA DALLASTX RT @TMZ: 'Jeopardy' Champs Ken Jennings & Brad Rutter Say Trebek's Irreplaceable https://t.co/2XYWyiPgOB 6 hours ago

CelebrityZones

Celebrity Zones ‘Jeopardy’ Champs Ken Jennings & Brad Rutter Say Trebek’s Irreplaceable https://t.co/b2rdCtPIGc 9 hours ago

HAIGHTDOUGLAS

DOUGLAS HAIGHT RT @ChristinaOn10: Who is the greatest @Jeopardy champ of all time? That’s the goal of the tournament that begins tonight on @WTEN. I had a… 12 hours ago

states012

unitedstates It's here: Three top 'Jeopardy!' champs face off in ABC's Greatest of All Time tournament https://t.co/zojyCcmjZU https://t.co/TKiPJYwiSK 14 hours ago

PrinceCharlesO

Charlie O'Neill Jeopardy! GOAT tournament begins tonight at 7pm CST on ABC. Tune in to see the three highest earning champs of all… https://t.co/iXdtfgRMW2 14 hours ago

SoftyGMB

Stephanie Bixler This and Curse of Oak Island tonight, can't wait, so excited!!!! USA TODAY: 'Jeopardy!' Top 3 champs in 'GOAT' con… https://t.co/UhtXkmVsDm 16 hours ago

drheath99

Danny Heath @Jeopardy is holding a "greatest of all time" competition this week, featuring its three mega-champs: Ken Jennings,… https://t.co/YDh6u13yg8 19 hours ago

Millsy11374

Robert Mills RT @GaryMLevin: It's here: Three top #Jeopardy! champs face off in ABC's Greatest of All Time tournament; #AlexTrebek explains: https://t.c… 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.