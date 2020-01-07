Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

George Lopez Can Expect a Secret Service Visit Over Trump Comment

TMZ.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
George Lopez said he and others would take out President Trump for half of Iran's reported multi-million dollar bounty on his head, and now ... he's got the attention of the Secret Service. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the U.S. Secret…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: George Lopez Says 'Bounty' Comment About Trump Was 'Joke'

George Lopez Says 'Bounty' Comment About Trump Was 'Joke' 00:53

 George Lopez faced criticism over a comment.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A Dishonorably Discharged US Marine Breached Trump's Protected Air Terminal [Video]A Dishonorably Discharged US Marine Breached Trump's Protected Air Terminal

A dishonorably discharged US Marine illegally entered a protective air terminal for President Donald Trump in Florida. According to Business Insider, 37-year-old Brandon Magnan was charged with..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published

Former military member lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA, Secret Service says [Video]Former military member lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA, Secret Service says

The Secret Service says a man who was dishonorably discharged from the military lied his way past two security checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Donald Trump was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Secret Service ‘Aware’ Of George Lopez’s Threat Against Trump

Good!
Daily Caller

George Lopez says comment about killing Trump for Iran was a 'joke' after online backlash

Comedian George Lopez is catching backlash after commenting on an Instagram post in which he joked that he’d kill President Trump to collect an alleged bounty...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.