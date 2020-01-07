Model Kaylen Ward Plans Nude Sharing Platform To Fund Relief Efforts

Model Kaylen Ward is working on a new crowdfunding initiative that could rival GoFundMe ... a platform where hot chicks sell nudes to raise money for good causes across the globe. Kaylen -- known in social media circles as The Naked Philanthropist…



Recent related news from verified sources Model raises more than $750,000 for Aussie bushfire relief by sending nudes to donors An American model has raised more than NZ$750,000 for the Australian bushfire victims by promising to send nude selfies to those who donate.Los Angeles woman...

New Zealand Herald 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this