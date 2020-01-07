Global  

Model Kaylen Ward Plans Nude Sharing Platform To Fund Relief Efforts

TMZ.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Model Kaylen Ward is working on a new crowdfunding initiative that could rival GoFundMe ... a platform where hot chicks sell nudes to raise money for good causes across the globe. Kaylen -- known in social media circles as The Naked Philanthropist…
