Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 Million to Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Through an Instagram video message, the 'Thor' star urges his followers to support the fire fighters, organizations and charities during this devastating and challenging time.
Chris Hemsworth Pledges $1 Million to Australian Wildfire Relief Efforts

Chris Hemsworth is joining the list of celebs who are using their platform and resources to help fight the devasting wildfires that have been spreading across...
E! Online


