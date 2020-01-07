Chloë Sevigny Pregnant with First Child at 45

Actors Comedy Studio Congratz @ChloëSevigny is going to be a mother. The #Queen&Slim and #DeadDon'tDie actress is expecting her first ch… https://t.co/wGvBQCZpkM 13 minutes ago

4BabyStars 🙂🙂 Chloe Sevigny's Pregnant at 45, Expecting First Child with BF Sinisa Mackovic ✍️ We like to hear your opinion.… https://t.co/icYOuX2Tz8 39 minutes ago

Sharon Griffith Chloe Sevigny's Pregnant at 45, Expecting First Child with BF Sinisa Mackovic https://t.co/tQRk2fsZz8 via @TMZ 41 minutes ago

@soyRobotico RT @VogueRunway: .@OfficialChloeS is pregnant! The actress is expecting with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, and is already putting her own cool… 42 minutes ago

Vogue Runway .@OfficialChloeS is pregnant! The actress is expecting with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, and is already putting her o… https://t.co/krJQ1CtyLC 42 minutes ago

Eoin Street Corner Choir Smith RT @jessbrammar: Chloe Sevigny is pregnant with her first kid at 45. Just in case anyone needs to hear that - I know I have found stories a… 59 minutes ago

Sherri Hall🌀🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @voguemagazine: Chloë Sevigny, 45, is expecting with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic–and she is already putting her stamp on maternity style.… 1 hour ago