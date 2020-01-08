Gil Anaf RT @periclesukraine: Donald Trump Slammed for Tweeting ‘All Is Well’ After Iran Attack to U.S. Troops in Iraq https://t.co/I5uO… 9 minutes ago Toxic Agenda Donald Trump Slammed for Tweeting ‘All Is Well’ After Iran Attack to U.S. Troops in Iraq https://t.co/I5uO30Loh1 2 hours ago AceShowbiz Donald Trump Slammed for Tweeting 'All Is Well' After Iran Attack to U.S. Troops in Iraq https://t.co/CCcH9XZHFy https://t.co/kCcwLd1MrC 6 hours ago NotComey RT @notComey: Trump slammed for confusing morning tweet on Soleimani killing: President Donald Trump’s first public response to the killing… 5 days ago NotComey Trump slammed for confusing morning tweet on Soleimani killing: President Donald Trump’s first public response to t… https://t.co/w2Jj5RbHMW 5 days ago