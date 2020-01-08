The Sun publishes eye-catching but false headline that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () As we now know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the holidays in Canada. It’s actually been confirmed that they were in Canada the whole time, not just Christmas and New Year’s but before that, from when they started their break at the end of 2019, despite the fact that it had been widely report...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken of the "unbelievable" welcome they received while in Canada, and joked how their son Archie was mesmerised by the scenery. Meghan and Harry's first official..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published