The Sun publishes eye-catching but false headline that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
As we now know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the holidays in Canada. It’s actually been confirmed that they were in Canada the whole time, not just Christmas and New Year’s but before that, from when they started their break at the end of 2019, despite the fact that it had been widely report...
News video: Meghan Markle Reveals Archie's Favorite Part of Canada

Meghan Markle Reveals Archie's Favorite Part of Canada 00:58

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first Christmas vacation with Archie in Canada. Their first official business back in London was of course, thanking Canada. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

The Palace Responds to ‘Speculation’ of Sussex Move to Canada [Video]The Palace Responds to ‘Speculation’ of Sussex Move to Canada

There is speculation that the Sussex royals would move to Canada to avoid the press. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports on what the palace actually has to say about this “news.”

Harry and Meghan thank Canada for hosting them over Christmas [Video]Harry and Meghan thank Canada for hosting them over Christmas

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken of the "unbelievable" welcome they received while in Canada, and joked how their son Archie was mesmerised by the scenery. Meghan and Harry's first official..

Palace Issues Short Response to Rumors That Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Moving to Canada

There has been some gossip that Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are considering moving to Canada and giving up their royal titles to live a life outside...
Just Jared

REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Contemplating Moving To Canada, Ditching Royal Titles

There has also been talk that the couple could be moving to Africa
Daily Caller


