Mac Miller Posthumous Album, 'Circles,' to Be Released, Family Says

TMZ.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Mac Miller has a new album coming out a little over a year after his death from an overdose, and his family says a well-known producer was a key figure in bringing it to fruition. A message with the news was posted to Mac's official Instagram…
News video: Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ to Drop Next Week

Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ to Drop Next Week 00:49

 Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ to Drop Next Week. The rapper’s family announced the release in a note on Instagram Wednesday. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was...

Mac Miller Final Album ‘Circles’ Details & Release Date Revealed [Video]Mac Miller Final Album ‘Circles’ Details & Release Date Revealed

Bhad Bhabie reacts to plastic surgery rumors again. Cardi B gets the green light to move out the U.S. Plus - Mac Miller's estate announces new album 'Circles'.

Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' Will Be Released Next Week [Video]Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' Will Be Released Next Week

Mac Miller's family announced the late rapper's posthumous album "Circles" will be released next week.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mac Miller: Posthumous album Circles announced by rapper's family

Record is described as a companion album to the late artist's LP 'Swimming'
Independent

Mac Miller's Family Announces Posthumous 'Circles' Album Produced By Jon Brion

The project is intended to be a "companion album" to "Swimming."
HipHopDX


Mr_Tofar

Tofa RT @XXL: Mac Miller's posthumous album, Circles, will drop next Friday. This is a video of fans singing "Self Care" at Blue Slide Park on… 2 seconds ago

maxxxdgaf

Max RT @XXL: #BREAKING: Mac Miller's posthumous album, Circles, will be released NEXT WEEK 🚨 https://t.co/b35FPKaFGn 2 seconds ago

huertac77

Jules RT @Genius: mac miller's estate just announced that a posthumous mac album is set to drop on january 17th 🙏mac was in the process of record… 3 seconds ago

KingEder28

ClubShayShay RT @RapAccess: Mac Miller's estate have announced his posthumous album, 'Circles' is dropping on January 17th https://t.co/5aZBqJQXN6 5 seconds ago

imteresatorreon

torreon RT @ComplexMusic: "We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it." — Mac Miller's family releases a statement.… 5 seconds ago

