Mac Miller Posthumous Album, 'Circles,' to Be Released, Family Says
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Mac Miller has a new album coming out a little over a year after his death from an overdose, and his family says a well-known producer was a key figure in bringing it to fruition. A message with the news was posted to Mac's official Instagram…
Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ to Drop Next Week. The rapper’s family announced the release in a note on Instagram Wednesday. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was...