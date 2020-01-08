Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Clemson vs. LSU Game Security Will Include Fighter Jet Patrol, Says Marco Rubio

TMZ.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The Clemson vs. LSU championship game on Monday will be one of "the more secure places in America" -- with fighter jets patrolling the skies -- so says Sen. Marco Rubio. With Iran vowing revenge on the U.S. -- and reportedly offering an $80 MILLION…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The College Football Playoff Field Is Set [Video]The College Football Playoff Field Is Set

The College Football Playoff Field Is Set. The final College Football Playoff rankings were released on Sunday afternoon. No. 1 LSU will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Marco Rubio Says The National Title Game Will Have A Fighter Jet Patrol For Donald Trump

It's going to be a wild time
Daily Caller

LSU, Clemson arrive in New Orleans for CFP championship game

KENNER, Louisiana (AP) — The championship countdown has started to feel like it’s on — at last. No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson arrived in New Orleans on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.