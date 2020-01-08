Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Down as Senior Royals, Moving to Canada

TMZ.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
This is huge ... Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing something unheard of in the Royal Family -- they're throwing in the towel when it comes to performing senior royal duties and are now determined to become financially independent, and our…
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Says They'll 'Step Back As Senior Members Of The Royal Family'

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Says They'll 'Step Back As Senior Members Of The Royal Family' 00:37

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a major announcement.

alexrosem_

Alex 💋✨✍🏽 RT @chicagotribune: Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQ 2 seconds ago

SydneyBristol2

Happy New Year RT @people: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Shocking Move to 'Step Back as Senior Members of Royal Family' https://t.co/F482cf8Yjl 3 seconds ago

QWIKET_FEED

America First News The Federalist: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Leaving The Royal Family https://t.co/xKatmC4bFj 3 seconds ago

blossom_tree7

Happy New Year RT @THR: "We have an office waiting for them in the animation studios building should they be looking to produce television." ABC Entertain… 4 seconds ago

sandysellshfl

Sandy Wimett Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back as senior members of the Royal Family' https://t.co/0vfg5gRts9 5 seconds ago

KchanSIE

kchansie Good for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry! 6 seconds ago

IrishIdentityUS

[email protected] Good for Megan and Harry #LifeOutsideThePalace Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family https://t.co/wU3mVfLJoF 6 seconds ago

LisaCacciarelli

Lisa Cacciarelli RT @SaraCarterDC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking for 'financial independence' from Royal Family https://t.co/TczVs9m8C4 7 seconds ago

