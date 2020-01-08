Netflix releases promising new trailer for season 2 of Sex Education

Note: Season 1 spoilers for Sex Education below. If you haven’t seen it, watch it! You have 9 days to catch up. It’s here! It’s finally here! I’ve waited for this day for almost a whole year. Netflix just released a new trailer for Sex Education Season 2 which will be premiering on January 17. I...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Cast Talk 'Sex Education' Season 2 Netflix's critically acclaimed series "Sex Education" is back for a second season, and co-stars Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa share what audiences can expect from the new collection of episodes. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:09Published 1 hour ago Locke & Key on Netflix - Official Trailer Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Locke & Key Season 1 starring Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Sherri Saum, Griffin Gluck, Darby Stanchfield, Laysla De Oliveira.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:55Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources The Goop Lab: Netflix releases first trailer for new Gwyneth Paltrow series Launching on 24 January, the six episode season promises "orgasms" and "psychic mediums"

Independent 2 days ago



‘Sex Education’ Season 2 Trailer: Moordale Secondary’s Got Chlamydia (Video) Netflix has dropped the trailer for Season 2 of “Sex Education,” and this year there have been some changes at Moordale Secondary — namely, a really bad...

The Wrap 1 day ago





Tweets about this