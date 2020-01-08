Global  

Netflix releases promising new trailer for season 2 of Sex Education

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Note: Season 1 spoilers for Sex Education below. If you haven’t seen it, watch it! You have 9 days to catch up.  It’s here! It’s finally here! I’ve waited for this day for almost a whole year. Netflix just released a new trailer for Sex Education Season 2 which will be premiering on January 17. I...
 Sex Education- Season 2 - Official Trailer - Netflix Life is hard. Love is messy. Messy is normal. Season Two of Sex Education arrives January 17th 2020 Starring:Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa Creators:Laurie Nunn

The Goop Lab: Netflix releases first trailer for new Gwyneth Paltrow series

Launching on 24 January, the six episode season promises "orgasms" and "psychic mediums"
Independent

‘Sex Education’ Season 2 Trailer: Moordale Secondary’s Got Chlamydia (Video)

‘Sex Education’ Season 2 Trailer: Moordale Secondary’s Got Chlamydia (Video)Netflix has dropped the trailer for Season 2 of “Sex Education,” and this year there have been some changes at Moordale Secondary — namely, a really bad...
The Wrap


