Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hailey Bieber Comes to Justin's Defense Against Haters 'Making Fun' of His Lyme Disease

AceShowbiz Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
In addition to hitting back at haters, the model gives a shout-out to Gigi, Bella and Yolanda Hadid for giving her a lot of useful information about the tick-borne illness.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Haters Who 'Downplay' Justin Bieber's Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 8) that he's been diagnosed with Lyme disease, an inflammatory disease that leaves those infected...
Billboard.com

Hailey Bieber Defends Justin Bieber From Those ''Belittling'' Lyme Disease Diagnosis

In sickness and in health. Hailey Bieber isn't taking Justin Bieber's Lyme disease diagnosis lightly, sharing support for her husband in a series of tweets...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PIRATAS_ie

PIRATAS @haileybieber ' Lyme disease can be totally debilitating. I hope Justin Bieber comes through this. All the best Hailey. 16 minutes ago

nancy_1570

Classic♡ RT @ferarribieber: The way justin and hailey bieber comes to twitter and cut the haters off. WE STAN KING AND QUEEN https://t.co/ucsttaGImh 16 minutes ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Hailey Bieber Comes to Justin's Defense Against Haters 'Making Fun' of His Lyme Disease https://t.co/uDceF5UC3i https://t.co/ctRRSUejt8 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.