'Arrow' Star Katie Cassidy Divorcing Husband After One-Year Marriage Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The daughter of later singer and actor David Cassidy has filed documents in L.A. Superior Court to divorce Matthew Rodgers, whom she married in December 2018. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Arrow S08E06 Reset Arrow 8x06 "Reset" Season 8 Episode 6 Promo Trailer - YOU CAN’T FIGHT YOUR FATE – After being double-crossed by Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson), Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself facing.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:21Published on November 20, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Katie Cassidy Divorcing Matthew Rodgers After One Year Together Katie Cassidy and husband Matthew Rodgers are splitting up after only one year of marriage. US Weekly is reporting that the Arrow actress has filed the papers...

Just Jared 10 hours ago





Tweets about this