Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Arrow' Star Katie Cassidy Divorcing Husband After One-Year Marriage

AceShowbiz Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The daughter of later singer and actor David Cassidy has filed documents in L.A. Superior Court to divorce Matthew Rodgers, whom she married in December 2018.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arrow S08E06 Reset [Video]Arrow S08E06 Reset

Arrow 8x06 "Reset" Season 8 Episode 6 Promo Trailer - YOU CAN’T FIGHT YOUR FATE – After being double-crossed by Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson), Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself facing..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Katie Cassidy Divorcing Matthew Rodgers After One Year Together

Katie Cassidy and husband Matthew Rodgers are splitting up after only one year of marriage. US Weekly is reporting that the Arrow actress has filed the papers...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.