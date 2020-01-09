Alex Trebek Says 'Jeopardy!' G.O.A.T Contestants Feel Like Family
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Alex Trebek says he's gotten super close with Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzahauer over the years ... and having them back on "Jeopardy!" feels like a family reunion. The beloved game show host joined us for "TMZ Live" and told us he's…
Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis. The 'Jeopardy!' host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer. We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if we can’t both complete the year as pancreatic cancer survivors. , Alex Trebek, via statement. The...
"Jeopardy!" champs James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter discuss "Greatest of All Time" tourney strategy and working again with Alex Trebek.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •E! Online •Mashable •CTV News