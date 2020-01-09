Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alex Trebek Says 'Jeopardy!' G.O.A.T Contestants Feel Like Family

TMZ.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Alex Trebek says he's gotten super close with Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzahauer over the years ... and having them back on "Jeopardy!" feels like a family reunion. The beloved game show host joined us for "TMZ Live" and told us he's…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis 01:13

 Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis. The 'Jeopardy!' host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer. We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if we can’t both complete the year as pancreatic cancer survivors. , Alex Trebek, via statement. The...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Jeopardy!' legends talk about the time Alex Trebek hosted pantsless [Video]'Jeopardy!' legends talk about the time Alex Trebek hosted pantsless

I'll take "That was hilarious" for $1000, Alex.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 02:27Published

James Holzhauer on Alex Trebek's Cancer Diagnosis [Video]James Holzhauer on Alex Trebek's Cancer Diagnosis

James Holzhauer talks about how he reacted to Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alex Trebek sees 'Jeopardy!' legacy as 'the importance of knowledge'

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said on Wednesday he has no plans to retire any time soon, but after 36 years on the television quiz show he knows what his legacy...
Reuters Also reported by •E! OnlineMashableTIMEAceShowbizJust JaredCTV NewsUSATODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' GOAT contestants on tourney, Alex Trebek: 'He's the best who's ever done it'

"Jeopardy!" champs James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter discuss "Greatest of All Time" tourney strategy and working again with Alex Trebek.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •E! OnlineMashableCTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.