These are some of the most hilarious social media reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family

Now Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
*Drama drama drama... *

Last night came the gob smacking news that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have decided to step back …Continue reading »

News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Take A Powder From Royal Roles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Take A Powder From Royal Roles 00:35

 Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan detail new plans on Sussex Royal website [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan detail new plans on Sussex Royal website

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unveiled a brand new website just after confirming their plans to take a step back from royal duties to forge a "professional new role".

Harry and Meghan step back from royal family: what next? [Video]Harry and Meghan step back from royal family: what next?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family. The shock move raises many questions about their future: where will they live, how will they..

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news – live: Royal family 'hurt' at couple over decision to step back from duties, as world reacts

National newspapers launch scathing attacks on Duke and Duchess of Sussex
All the Signs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Distancing Themselves From the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced some major news on Wednesday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal...
