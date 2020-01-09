Global  

'The Graduate' Writer Buck Henry Passed Away Following Heart Attack

AceShowbiz Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Hordes of Hollywood stars pay tribute to the legendary writer after news of his passing is made public, with Judd Apatow expressing how lucky he is to be able to work with him.
News video: Actor, Screenwriter, Director Buck Henry Dies At Age 89

Actor, Screenwriter, Director Buck Henry Dies At Age 89 00:29

 Buck Henry, legendary screenwriter behind "The Graduate" and "What's Up, Doc?" died Wednesday of a heart attack at Cedars-Sinai Health Center in Los Angeles. He was 89.

Buck Henry, screenwriter of ‘The Graduate,’ co-creator of ‘Get Smart,’ dies at 89

Buck Henry, the Hollywood screenwriter known for “The Graduate” and “What’s Up, Doc?” and who co-created the TV comedy series “Get Smart,” died...
