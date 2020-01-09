Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Amber Gill admits she lied in her Love Island interview

Now Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
*Cheeky cheeky...*

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill has admitted to telling a naughty lie in her interview for the show. In …Continue reading »

The post Amber Gill admits she lied in her Love Island interview appeared first on CelebsNow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Amber Gill lied on Love Island VT to sound 'interesting'

Amber Gill lied on Love Island VT to sound 'interesting' 01:11

 Amber Gill lied on Love Island VT to sound 'interesting' She received messages from fans asking for her opinion on the new Islanders set to hit the villa on Sunday, but she was hesitant to make judgements on the singletons as she admitted she lied in her own introduction video. Amber Gill via...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island’s Amber Gill reveals how she really feels about Greg O'Shea moving on [Video]Love Island’s Amber Gill reveals how she really feels about Greg O'Shea moving on

Love Island’s Amber Gill reveals how she really feels about Greg O'Shea moving on The star has insisted she is "fine" with her former flame moving on. The 'Love Island' winner has opened up after her..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:09Published

Amber Gill is happy Greg O'Shea is moving on [Video]Amber Gill is happy Greg O'Shea is moving on

'Love Island' winner Amber Gill insists she is glad ex Greg O'Shea has moved on after their breakup.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:09Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SPINSouthWest

SPIN South West "I'm sure I said I have never been rejected... or something like that which was [a] full-on lie but I wanted to sou… https://t.co/MdS6IS1Oeh 3 days ago

dailystar

Daily Star Amber Gill admits she lied on her Love Island VT 'to sound more interesting' https://t.co/7irgNwtjLy https://t.co/JgNZXiZLCQ 3 days ago

PeLeif

Preben Pedersen RT @dailystar: Amber Gill admits she lied on her Love Island VT 'to sound more interesting' https://t.co/7irgNwKVa8 https://t.co/2F3eK3RUro 3 days ago

dailystar

Daily Star Amber Gill admits she lied on her Love Island VT 'to sound more interesting' https://t.co/7irgNwKVa8 https://t.co/2F3eK3RUro 3 days ago

dailystar

Daily Star Amber Gill admits she lied on her #LoveIsland VT 'to sound more interesting' https://t.co/7irgNwKVa8 https://t.co/OQCXmfyb1z 3 days ago

celebsnow

CelebsNow Amber Gill admits she lied in her Love Island interview https://t.co/PpyPnbsXPy https://t.co/OlKM5RqHyc 3 days ago

spin1038

SPIN 1038 "I'm sure I said I have never been rejected... which was full-on lie." #loveisland https://t.co/9IoB7YwQdN 3 days ago

SPINSouthWest

SPIN South West "I'm sure I said I have never been rejected... or something like that which was [a] full-on lie but I wanted to sou… https://t.co/2yW7VX9vDq 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.