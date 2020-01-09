Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

EastEnders star Jake Wood reacts to Love Island look-a-like Ollie Williams with funny meme

Now Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
*Soapstar Jake Wood has broken his silence over the new Love Island contestant who is a dead ringer for his TV character.*

The star who plays Max Branning in the BBC One soap has poked fun at his doppelganger

The post EastEnders star Jake Wood reacts to Love Island look-a-like Ollie Williams with funny meme appeared first on CelebsNow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet the trans-atlantic couple thought to be the first to meet, date and marry through social media app TikTok [Video]Meet the trans-atlantic couple thought to be the first to meet, date and marry through social media app TikTok

Meet the trans-atlantic couple thought to be the first to meet, date and marry through social media app TikTok. Sarah and Daniel Hancock decided to tie the knot in a whirlwind Las Vegas ceremony..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Winter Love Island: What you need to know about Ollie Williams from Cornwall

Winter Love Island: What you need to know about Ollie Williams from CornwallAfter the success of Newquay's Lucie Donlan - Love Island scouts have signed another Cornish star
West Briton

Cornish Love Island star Ollie Williams at centre of game hunting controversy

Ollie Williams's father is the Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock
West Briton


Tweets about this

EEWALFORD

EastEndersWALFORD RT @DailyMailUK: EastEnders star Jake Wood leaves fans in hysterics as he pokes fun at his Love Island doppelganger Ollie Williams https://… 3 days ago

DailyMailUK

Daily Mail U.K. EastEnders star Jake Wood leaves fans in hysterics as he pokes fun at his Love Island doppelganger Ollie Williams https://t.co/IaRNIWZCcq 3 days ago

RushReads

RushReads EastEnders star Jake Wood pokes fun at his Love Island doppelganger Ollie Williams: The soap star, 47, took to Inst… https://t.co/lVIzPnFjdN 3 days ago

radioaire

Radio Aire Ollie is identical to the EastEnders star! #LoveIsland https://t.co/zMQ8jbpRVo 3 days ago

hallamfm

Hallam FM He looks identical to the EastEnders star! #LoveIsland https://t.co/PiRcA41lt6 3 days ago

celebsnow

CelebsNow EastEnders star Jake Wood reacts to Love Island look-a-like Ollie Williams with funny meme https://t.co/xfaxz2xqtZ https://t.co/v4LDm5aZ06 3 days ago

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK EASTENDERS star Jake Wood has poked fun at his Love Island lookalike Ollie Williams. Fans have been floored by the… https://t.co/w2opiTGnUH 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.