Prince Charles ‘incandescent with rag’ [sic] says Daily Mail as Harry and Meghan go full celebrity

Thursday, 9 January 2020
By now you’ll be wondering what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been up to. Well, after a six-week holiday (Canada) and resignation from the Family to become full-time celebrities, they’ve been upsetting Prince Charles and Prince William. The Mail reports that both are “incandescent with rag”. Which rag is not said. But let’s hope it’s not that one!

Kate Middleton is 38.
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan detail new plans on Sussex Royal website

Prince Harry and Meghan detail new plans on Sussex Royal website 00:51

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unveiled a brand new website just after confirming their plans to take a step back from royal duties to forge a "professional new role".

Bring back Nazi Harry, say Mail readers

DAILY Mail readers have agreed that Prince Harry was much better when he was dressed as a Nazi.
Queen Elizabeth Calls for Emergency Meeting After Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Shocking Announcement

Queen Elizabeth is rallying the royal family. Following Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle)’s announcement that they wish to “step...
