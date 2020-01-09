Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jillian Michaels Defends Lizzo Size Remark as Comment on Health Not Value

TMZ.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Jillian Michaels stands by her comment about Lizzo's weight, but says don't for a second think she was fat shaming her over her worth as an entertainer ... it was all about her health. We got the fitness guru Thursday morning in NYC, and she was…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Fitness Guru Faces Backlash For Comments About Lizzo's Weight

Fitness Guru Faces Backlash For Comments About Lizzo's Weight 00:37

 Personal fitness expert Jillian Michaels is taking flak for her remarks about pop star Lizzo. Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? It isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes. Jillian Michaels The "Truth Hurts" is a singer, rapper,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

10 Minute Lower Body Workout with Celeb PT Jillian Michaels | Women's Health UK [Video]10 Minute Lower Body Workout with Celeb PT Jillian Michaels | Women's Health UK

Biggest Loser ex-trainer and straight talking PT Jillian Michaels is known for her tough workouts and no-nonsense attitude. So who better to design an effective 10 minute lower body training session?..

Credit: AOL Management     Duration: 12:37Published

10 Minute Core Workout with Celeb PT Jillian Michaels | Women’s Health UK [Video]10 Minute Core Workout with Celeb PT Jillian Michaels | Women’s Health UK

Add this quick core workout into your weekly fitness routine – as a standalone session or at the end of a workout - all you’ll need is a set of dumbbells and a yoga mat. Michaels’ has designed..

Credit: AOL Management     Duration: 12:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jillian Michaels says Lizzo's body shouldn't be 'celebrated', is accused of body-shaming

Jillian Michaels, best known for her stint on "The Biggest Loser," is being accused of body-shaming after questioning why Lizzo's body is praised.
USATODAY.com

Jillian Michaels Shares Controversial Thoughts About Lizzo: 'Why Are We Celebrating Her Body?'

Jillian Michaels is getting some backlash for her thoughts on Lizzo. The 45-year-old personal trainer and businesswoman made an appearance on AM2DM by BuzzFeed...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

reducebellyfatx

HowToReduceBellyFat Jillian Michaels Defends Lizzo Size Remark as Comment on Health Not Value - TMZ https://t.co/4IqlKa2tC2 1 minute ago

PitbullSongsx

PitbullSongs Jillian Michaels Defends Lizzo Size Remark as Comment on Health Not Value - TMZ https://t.co/ZMfqbnh81l 2 minutes ago

celebbdays1

Celebrity Birthdays Jillian Michaels Defends Lizzo Size Remark as Comment on Health Not Value | TMZ https://t.co/CE8FPVL7OO 5 minutes ago

RandolphPerdue

Randolph Perdue Jillian Michaels Defends Lizzo Size Remark as Comment on Health Not Value - TMZ https://t.co/URgLGbSDOg 11 minutes ago

realnewspro

The Real News pro! Jillian Michaels Defends Lizzo Size Remark as Comment on Health Not Value - TMZ 52780545949587 13 minutes ago

blaqsbi

blaqsbi Post: Jillian Michaels Defends Lizzo Size Remark as Comment on Health Not Value: Jillian Michaels stands by her com… https://t.co/otsDH9pcmI 25 minutes ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Jillian Michaels Defends Lizzo Size Remark as Comment on Health Not Value https://t.co/2G27b9oWvP https://t.co/rFd44GjH6J 37 minutes ago

SophiaLamar1

SophiaL RT @iveyjanette_207: If Lizzo were white,Jillian wouldn't be saying shit. You cancelled. https://t.co/eJsMVRUtHF 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.